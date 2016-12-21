Dennis P. Schimmoeller

Also surviving are his children: Adam Schimmoeller of Ottoville and Addison Schimmoeller and Ashlin Schimmoeller, both of Delphos; 2 sisters: Karen Crow of Vermillion and Nancy Selhorst of Kalida; 2 brothers: James Schimmoeller of Bradenton, FL, and John Schimmoeller of Kalida; 5 nephews: Anthony "Tony" Crow, Zachary Selhorst, Cory Schimmoeller, Derrick Schimmoeller and Dylan Schimmoeller; and 3 nieces: Emily Inkrott, Cassandra Schimmoeller and Dayna Schimmoeller. Dennis was an equipment operator for Schimmoeller Construction, Kalida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.