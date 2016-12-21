Council suspends fire suppression lin...

Council suspends fire suppression line fees

Tuesday Dec 20

A fire and rescue contract with Marion Township and Delphos will expire on Dec. 31. Council turned down the measure after learning the amount proposed by Marion Township was 75 percent less than what the township paid in 2013 for the services. The administration, Fire Chief Kevin Streets and township trustees have been negotiating the contract since spring.

