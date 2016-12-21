Council suspends fire suppression line fees
A fire and rescue contract with Marion Township and Delphos will expire on Dec. 31. Council turned down the measure after learning the amount proposed by Marion Township was 75 percent less than what the township paid in 2013 for the services. The administration, Fire Chief Kevin Streets and township trustees have been negotiating the contract since spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Delphos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackburn
|Thu
|Big dad
|1
|diltz family (Jul '12)
|Dec 25
|fukoffbitch
|23
|Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10)
|Dec 22
|Richard Patterson
|32
|Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Dec 15
|Musikologist
|5
|MILF action
|Dec 14
|Man friend
|4
|Matt Stout (Feb '15)
|Nov 30
|Truth
|2
|Funeral services
|Nov '16
|Norma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delphos Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC