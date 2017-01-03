Burgei always ready to lend helping hand

Burgei always ready to lend helping hand

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Daily Herald

They say you are the company you keep. This year's Tri-County Man of the Year Rick Burgei couldn't agree more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delphos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenny wallace? 21 hr Jason f bomb 1
Jeff Schwieterman Dec 31 Delphos PEAK FITN... 1
Blackburn Dec 29 Big dad 1
diltz family (Jul '12) Dec 25 fukoffbitch 23
News Starr Commonwealth to shut doors July 1 (Apr '10) Dec 22 Richard Patterson 30
Gomer Music Thread (Jul '15) Dec 15 Musikologist 5
MILF action Dec 14 Man friend 4
See all Delphos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delphos Forum Now

Delphos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delphos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Delphos, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,209

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC