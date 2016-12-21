VW Grand Jury indicts Peters

The Van Wert County Grand Jury has returned four indictments for a man in custody in conjunction with the death of a 15-month-old Delphos infant. Christopher M. Peters, 26, of 24249 Lincoln Hwy., Apt 24, Delphos, faces four charges, including aggravated murder with specifications, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.