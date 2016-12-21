VW Grand Jury indicts Peters
The Van Wert County Grand Jury has returned four indictments for a man in custody in conjunction with the death of a 15-month-old Delphos infant. Christopher M. Peters, 26, of 24249 Lincoln Hwy., Apt 24, Delphos, faces four charges, including aggravated murder with specifications, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.
