Top things to do this weekend, July 7-9

Top things to do this weekend, July 7-9

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Creative Strings Workshop will wrap up with performances Thursday and Friday. Drummer Cedric Easton - joined by more than 75 string players - will be featured at the United Methodist Church for All People on Thursday; performances throughout Delaware - including a finale concert at William Street United Methodist Church - are set for Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
these people of marysville/union co Tue honest citizen 1
News 3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11) Jun 30 They cannot kill ... 33
Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach Jun 26 class act 8
Powell Music Thread (Aug '15) Jun 25 Musikologist 3
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ... Jun 19 Stratosphere Recr... 2
Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager Jun 19 John Q Public 1
Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept Jun 19 John Q Public 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC