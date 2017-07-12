Springfield Branch trail extension completed
The city of Delaware has completed an extension of the Springfield Branch trail for bicyclists and pedestrians.The path was extended by about 670 feet from the intersection of David and Ross streets to Todd Street through an easement in the northeastern portion of Howald Industrial Park, located at 320 London Road, to allow travel from Winter ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|these people of marysville/union co
|18 hr
|Good news
|2
|lol (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Cooter
|3
|Ban Narcan
|Tue
|carl
|3
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 26
|class act
|8
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC