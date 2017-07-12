Man declines plea agreement and proceeds with trial
A Delaware man was scheduled to change his plea Wednesday, but turned down the offer and instead chose to take the case to trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|these people of marysville/union co
|18 hr
|Good news
|2
|lol (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Cooter
|3
|Ban Narcan
|Tue
|carl
|3
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 26
|class act
|8
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC