College News

College News

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Baldwin Wallace University CommencementThe following local college students graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio in May: David Brubaker of Powell, a graduate of Olentangy Liberty High School, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11) 17 hr They cannot kill ... 33
Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach Jun 26 class act 8
Powell Music Thread (Aug '15) Jun 25 Musikologist 3
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ... Jun 19 Stratosphere Recr... 2
Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager Jun 19 John Q Public 1
Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept Jun 19 John Q Public 1
News Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware Jun 16 Dangerous Dan 3
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,524 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC