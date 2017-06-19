Youth tourney needs more golfers

Youth tourney needs more golfers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The 42nd Little Brown Jug Junior Golf Classic needs more youth golfers.Orgainzers of the tournament said it is scheduled for July 8 at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Delaware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach Tue Laughing All the Way 7
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ... Mon Stratosphere Recr... 2
Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager Jun 19 John Q Public 1
Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept Jun 19 John Q Public 1
News Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware Jun 16 Dangerous Dan 3
News How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ... Jun 4 No Sales 1
Speeders in the ville May 27 Flo 4
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC