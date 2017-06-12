Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
There are 2 comments on the The Delaware Gazette story from Sunday Jun 11, titled Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:
Nearly 12 years ago Ed Paxton took a leap of faith. Paxton made the decision to leave his 60-hour-a-week job working for an auto dealership in Columbus and opened Woodland Cigar Company at 46 N. Sandusky St. "It was conceived on the back porch of my parents' house the week before Memorial Day in 2005.
#1 Tuesday Jun 13
Contributing to COPD and cancer for 12 years!
#2 Wednesday
Leftist hate tobacco but love to smoke marijuana.
