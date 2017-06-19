Trotters provide thrills in Ohio Sires Stakes
James Beluscak and Bob Carson's Lord Of The Reigns creeped up the rail to win in a lifetime best 1:55.2 at odds of 14-1 in the first of two $40,000 A total of 16 diagonally-gaited 3-year-old colts and geldings battled in round two of the four-leg series that culminates with a $250,000 Championship for 2- and 3-year-olds of both gaits and genders on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the central-Ohio five-eighths mile oval.
