The strength of the Wow! signal makes it unique This summer marks the 40th anniversary of one of the more interesting unsolved mysteries in astronomy. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2s1eIN0 The mystery has its origins in the Search for ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence, or SETI, effort which, as this name implies, is the attempt to detect extraterrestrial civilizations, if they exist, by means of any emissions they might give out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.