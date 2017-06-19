The National Ballet of Canada Celebra...

The National Ballet of Canada Celebrates Five Promotions for 2017-18 Season

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced five promotions for the 2017/18 season: Emma Hawes, Hannah Fischer and Brendan Saye to First Soloist and Flix Paquet and Ben Rudisin to Second Soloist. Emma Hawes will be promoted to First Soloist.

