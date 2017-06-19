The National Ballet of Canada Celebrates Five Promotions for 2017-18 Season
Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced five promotions for the 2017/18 season: Emma Hawes, Hannah Fischer and Brendan Saye to First Soloist and Flix Paquet and Ben Rudisin to Second Soloist. Emma Hawes will be promoted to First Soloist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Tue
|Laughing All the Way
|7
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Mon
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|Jun 4
|No Sales
|1
|Speeders in the ville
|May 27
|Flo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC