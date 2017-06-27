Smith Elementary School construction ...

Smith Elementary School construction nearing conclusion

The construction project to add new classrooms and a gymnasium to accommodate fifth graders at Smith Elementary School is nearly completed.The Delaware City School District began work last summer to add new classrooms to Smith and Woodward elementary schools to accommodate moving the elementary schools to a kindergarten through fifth grade ... (more)

