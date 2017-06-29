Residents step up to keep parade rolling
Erik Boeriu couldn't recall a time when the Fourth of July parade in the city of Delaware had been canceled during his whole life.But it was a potential reality for the parade this year after the Delaware County Farm Bureau notified the city in January it would no longer organize the function.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 26
|class act
|8
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|Jun 4
|No Sales
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC