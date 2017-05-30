Police Blotter
Delaware police report: A traffic stop was conducted in the area of North Liberty Street and West Winter Street Thursday just after 1 a.m. A 19-year-old was found in possession of pipes and other marijuana paraphernalia and he was charged with possession and released.
