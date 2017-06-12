Police Blotter
Delaware police report: Police investigated a suspicious vehicle located at Blue Limestone Park Wednesday around 9:35 p.m. Police made contact with the occupants, who they found to be in possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.
