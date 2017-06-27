New policy in place for Mingo pool
The city of Delaware and the YMCA have enacted a new policy to address times when the Jack Florance Pool at Mingo Park reaches peak capacity.Effective June 22, no one will be admitted onto the campus if the pool itself becomes too crowded, said Parks and Natural Resources Director Ted Miller.
