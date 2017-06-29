Many small colleges face big enrollment drops. Herea s one survival strategy in Ohio.
DELAWARE, Ohio-Behind the deceptive quiet of a small campus in the summer, things are buzzing here as Ohio Wesleyan University confronts a challenge familiar to many liberal arts colleges: falling enrollment. Faculty at the 175-year-old private school, which has about 1,700 undergraduates, are preparing new majors in high-demand fields, including data analytics and computational neural science.
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 26
|class act
|8
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|Jun 4
|No Sales
|1
