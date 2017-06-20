Man to serve five years for rape
A Delaware man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after being found guilty of rape following a trial in May.Trevor C. Clark, 37, of 208 Fairway Road, Delaware, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Monday morning to be sentenced for one count of rape, a first-degree felony.According to court documents, police were called to a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 20
|Laughing All the Way
|7
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|Jun 4
|No Sales
|1
|Speeders in the ville
|May 27
|Flo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC