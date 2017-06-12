Man given community control for burglary

Man given community control for burglary

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Hilliard man was given three years of community control for his role in an August 2016 burglary in Delaware.Cedrik Deshon Donnally, 20, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Friday afternoon to be sentenced for one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.Prosecutors report the charges stem from an Aug. 13 incident where Donnally ... (more)

