Lawyer for ex-treasure hunter asks judge to end jail time
This undated file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Delaware, Ohio, shows Tommy Thompson, jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. Former deep sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson's attorney Todd Long asked in a Wednesday, June 14, 2017, court filing for U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley to end Thompson's imprisonment on contempt-of-court charges, saying federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for more than 18 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|1 hr
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|1 hr
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Sun
|Rupert Smirkdoc
|4
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Fri
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 12
|Stratosphere Recr...
|1
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|Jun 4
|No Sales
|1
|Speeders in the ville
|May 27
|Flo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC