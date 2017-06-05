IPMBA holds training exercise at fair...

IPMBA holds training exercise at fairgrounds

Wednesday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Bike Police Officer visiting Delaware for the International Police Mountain Bike Association Conference got hands on with a group of "zombies" at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon during a training exercise.More than 300 bike police officers from more than 30 states and three Canadian provinces are in Delaware this week for the ... (more)

