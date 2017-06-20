Investors oppose ending jail time for ex-treasure hunter

This undated file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Delaware, Ohio, shows Tommy Thompson, jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. Former deep sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson's attorney Todd Long asked in a Wednesday, June 14, 2017, court filing for U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley to end Thompson's imprisonment on contempt-of-court charges, saying federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for more than 18 months.

