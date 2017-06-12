Habitec Security Seals 3 Deals to Expand Midwest Footprint
Founded in 1972 by the late James H. Smythe, Habitec Security is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and operates two full-service branches in Columbus, Ohio, and Charlevoix, Mich. Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship TOLEDO, Ohio - Habitec Security, one of the largest privately-held security companies in the Midwest, has acquired three companies: Sentinel Alarm Company of Columbus, Ohio; MetaSECURE, a division of MetaLINK of Defiance, Ohio; and Central Security & Electronics of Traverse City, Mich.
