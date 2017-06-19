Excitement builds for modernized Hayes
As crazy as it sounds, Hayes High School Principal Ric Stranges thinks students will be excited to return to their studies when summer vacation ends. The building on Euclid Avenue in Delaware is abuzz with activity as workers attempt to wrap up an expansion and renovation project before Aug. 16, the first day of school.
