Escapee pleads guilty to fleeing police
The man who escaped from a correctional facility in April and was part of a police chase pleaded guilty to a count of failure to comply Thursday.Troy Brandon Tyler Byrd, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply, a third-degree felony, during a change of plea hearing in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.The hearing was scheduled after ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|these people of marysville/union co
|10 hr
|honest citizen
|1
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 26
|class act
|8
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC