Delaware-Morrow MHRSB names new director
Leadership is changing at the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.Steve Hedge, the current executive director, has announced that he will be stepping down effective Aug. 31 and will pass the torch to Deanna Brant.Brant is coming to the organization with 26 years of experience in the mental health field.
