Delaware-Morrow MHRSB names new director

Delaware-Morrow MHRSB names new director

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Leadership is changing at the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.Steve Hedge, the current executive director, has announced that he will be stepping down effective Aug. 31 and will pass the torch to Deanna Brant.Brant is coming to the organization with 26 years of experience in the mental health field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach 19 hr Rupert Smirkdoc 4
News Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware Fri Dangerous Dan 3
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ... Jun 12 Stratosphere Recr... 1
News How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ... Jun 4 No Sales 1
Speeders in the ville May 27 Flo 4
What Drugs Do To Your Face May 21 Animal Patrol 1
Alpha containers May 21 Tam 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC