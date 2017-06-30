Delaware 'ahead of the curve' on Point project
The city of Delaware has secured more than $19.5 million to make improvements to The Point.The combination of federal, state and local dollars will fund a construction project aimed at easing the traffic bottleneck at the intersection of State Route 37 and U.S. 36 on the city's east side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 options may make Delaware County road safer |... (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 26
|class act
|8
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC