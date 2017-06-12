Council discusses open drinking area

Council discusses open drinking area

Delaware's city manager started the conversation Monday about establishing an open drinking area in downtown.Tom Homan and City Attorney Darren Shulman highlighted the process with City Council to create a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA.

