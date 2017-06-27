BV Alumni Band opens concert series
Bill Everhart will direct the Buckeye Valley Alumni Band's hour-long performance to kick off the Harmony in the Park concert series on Sunday.But the 85-year-old band director could continue for another hour like he normally does on any other Sunday when the band typically rehearses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Jun 26
|class act
|8
|Powell Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|Musikologist
|3
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Jun 19
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|Jun 4
|No Sales
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC