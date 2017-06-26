Author visiting Fundamentals Saturday
Fundamentals Children's Books in Delaware will welcome award-winning author and illustrator Daniel Kirk for an event Saturday morning.Kirk, the author of more than 40 books for children, will talk about his titles, and his art, as well as sign copies of his books for fans.
