American Soybean Assn Welcomes President Trump's Infrastructure Commitment

AMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSN WELCOMES PRESIDENT TRUMP'S INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITMENT Jun. 8, 2017 Source: American Soybean Association news release American Soybean Association Governing Committee member Bret Davis, of Ohio, and Directors Kendell Culp, of Indiana, and Gerry Hayden, of Kentucky, were among a number of soybean farmers and industry stakeholders that joined President Donald Trump in Cincinnati yesterday to highlight the economic importance of the inland waterways system and the need to invest in upgrades to the locks and dams that enable the system to serve as an efficient mode of moving commodities, such as soybeans.

