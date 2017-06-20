2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA sportsmen, Pro Mod at Bristol

Jimmy Hidalgo Jr. and Troy Coughlin raced to victory on Goodyear tires in two different NHRA series, bringing Goodyear's victory total to five in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Hidalgo won in the NHRA's Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Stock Eliminator category and Coughlin won in the J&A Service Pro Mod Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.