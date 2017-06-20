2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA sportsmen, Pro Mod at Bristol
Jimmy Hidalgo Jr. and Troy Coughlin raced to victory on Goodyear tires in two different NHRA series, bringing Goodyear's victory total to five in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Hidalgo won in the NHRA's Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Stock Eliminator category and Coughlin won in the J&A Service Pro Mod Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach
|Tue
|Laughing All the Way
|7
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ...
|Mon
|Stratosphere Recr...
|2
|Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept
|Jun 19
|John Q Public
|1
|Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware
|Jun 16
|Dangerous Dan
|3
|How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ...
|Jun 4
|No Sales
|1
|Speeders in the ville
|May 27
|Flo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC