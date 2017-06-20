2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA sportsmen, ...

2017 NHRA: Goodyear, NHRA sportsmen, Pro Mod at Bristol

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Paddock Talk

Jimmy Hidalgo Jr. and Troy Coughlin raced to victory on Goodyear tires in two different NHRA series, bringing Goodyear's victory total to five in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Hidalgo won in the NHRA's Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Stock Eliminator category and Coughlin won in the J&A Service Pro Mod Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Behrens Fired As Wrestling Coach Tue Laughing All the Way 7
Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors - ... Mon Stratosphere Recr... 2
Kevin Behren's vs. Bret Michael's Manager Jun 19 John Q Public 1
Kevin Behrens Almost Sued By Sheriff's Dept Jun 19 John Q Public 1
News Woodland Cigar in 12th year downtown Delaware Jun 16 Dangerous Dan 3
News How awesome is Acura's hybrid NSX? Try 0 to 60 ... Jun 4 No Sales 1
Speeders in the ville May 27 Flo 4
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC