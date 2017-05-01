Youth risk behavior survey results co...

Youth risk behavior survey results coming

During the end of 2016, over 10,000 Delaware County students in grades 6-12 were surveyed in an effort to assess what health issues they are facing, and now the results are back.On Thursday May 11, the results from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System will be released to the public.

