With owners in prison, volunteers take on cemetery upkeep Updated at
The troubled cemetery at 5035 Columbus Pike has been in disarray, with unmowed grass and some of its grave markers sinking. The couple also were indicted locally this year on charges of running a criminal enterprise by selling dozens of customers headstones, vaults, bronze plaques and other services that were never delivered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|May 12
|owen
|23
|Strand theater (Apr '16)
|May 8
|Anon
|6
|for.. umm (Jun '13)
|Apr 30
|Guest
|3
|Lez be honest (Mar '16)
|Apr 30
|Guest
|2
|Bible Baptist Church
|Apr 30
|Guest
|2
|Ban Narcan
|Apr 23
|I Am Right
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC