Weekend Guide | First Friday's mile walk will raise heels, awareness about sexual violence
First Friday encourages the community to walk in downtown with a purpose and in high heels for the 9th annual "Walk A Mile in Her Shoes" to support domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention.This is the fourth year for the walk to be organized by the Delaware County Coalition of Victim Services with Main Street Delaware.
Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
