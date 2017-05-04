Unity House aims to lend a helping hand
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new women's sober house/re-entry center will be held at 6 p.m. Friday.The Unity House is located at 35 North Washington Street, Delaware, and will host a "Fill-the-House" House Warming party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday according to Matt Walls, the director of Jacob's Way Sober Living.Walls said the Unity House ... (more)
