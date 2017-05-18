Two indicted for OVI

Two individuals were indicted Friday and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.Lisa Currey, 53, of Westerville and Datoka Mead, 22, of Centerburg, were indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Friday and both were charged with two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

