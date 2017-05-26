Trio of field standouts represent APSU at NCAA East Preliminary
Austin Peay State University track and field sent three of the best student-athletes the program has ever produced to Thursday's NCAA East Preliminary at the UK Track and Field Complex, and all three proved themselves worthy of their spots in the field. After not clearing the bar in three attempts as a freshman last season, sophomore Savannah Amato sought redemption and came tantalizingly close to heights unseen in Austin Peay history.
