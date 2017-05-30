Taste of Downtown Delaware puts spotl...

Taste of Downtown Delaware puts spotlight on dining

Friday May 26 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The Delaware Rotary Club will host its second annual "Taste of Downtown Delaware" on Wednesday, June 14, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. It benefits the Delaware County Hunger Alliance and the Delaware Rotary Foundation.Seventeen restaurants will offer examples of their specialties, and participants will be encouraged to sample multiple restaurants to find new ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

