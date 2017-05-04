Pancake breakfast celebrattes CASA growth
"We flip 'em, you catch 'em!" The Friends of CASA of Delaware and Union Counties invites everyone to celebrate CASA's first year in Union County with an all-you-can eat pancake breakfast fundraiser.The pancake breakfast will be on Saturday, May 20 from 8-11:00 a.m. at the Burnside Family Life Center of First United Methodist Church, 207 S. Court ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
