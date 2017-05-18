OhioHealth opens radiation oncology facility
OhioHealth Delaware Medical Campus will open its doors to radiation oncology patients on Monday.Cancer patients will be able to receive the full spectrum of cancer care in Delaware - cancer surgery, infusion and radiation."
