OhioHealth opens radiation oncology f...

OhioHealth opens radiation oncology facility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

OhioHealth Delaware Medical Campus will open its doors to radiation oncology patients on Monday.Cancer patients will be able to receive the full spectrum of cancer care in Delaware - cancer surgery, infusion and radiation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Drugs Do To Your Face 8 hr Animal Patrol 1
Alpha containers 8 hr Tam 1
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) 8 hr Skankophobe 24
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May 15 Ticoca 4
Strand theater (Apr '16) May 8 Anon 6
for.. umm (Jun '13) Apr 30 Guest 3
Lez be honest (Mar '16) Apr 30 Guest 2
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC