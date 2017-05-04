New downtown store to sell comics

Downtown Delaware patrons and visitors won't mistake 34 N. Franklin St. for a bird, a plane or Superman.But stories about the alien who fights villains in a red cape are likely to be found at Secret Identity Comics when it has its grand opening from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

