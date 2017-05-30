Nation-Now 48 mins ago 5:21 p.m.Air F...

Nation-Now 48 mins ago 5:21 p.m.Air Force investigates alleged misconduct with John Glenn's remains

Friday May 26 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The Air Force is investigating allegations that an airman offered to show the remains of Sen. John Glenn to Pentagon inspectors at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, officials said Friday. Col. Pat Ryder, an Air Force spokesman, said in a statement the inspectors declined to view Glenn's remains, but the offer alone was enough to launch an investigation into misconduct.

