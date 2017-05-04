Locals and professionals unite to clean up cemetery
A few local residents and a landscaping company spent several hours cleaning up Fairview Memorial Park Wednesday after saying it has fallen into disrepair.The cemetery is owned by Theodore and Arminda Martin, a couple from Ravenna, Ohio, who are currently charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and theft.
