Liquor permit granted for upcoming ea...

Liquor permit granted for upcoming eatery

Wednesday May 10

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control approved the permits for two local establishments following hearings that Delaware City Council requested.Following Council approval on Monday, the city will file an appeal with Liquor Control for the permit granted to Issa Full Up LLC gas station, 612 S. Sandusky St., also known as Full Up.

