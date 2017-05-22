Lanier to replace Spinner at Westervi...

Lanier to replace Spinner at Westerville Central

Thomas Lanier, Pickerington High School North's assistant principal, has been hired as Westerville Central High School's next leader. Lanier, 49, will be paid an annual salary of $119,000 plus benefits valued at $19,600 for a total package of $138,600 annually, according to Greg Viebranz, director of communications and technology.

