June opening set for dog wash & boutique in downtown
Kimberly Zoob said finding fashionable collars and accessories for their "gentle giants" was a challenge for her family as the industry is geared toward dogs of small to average sizes.It lead them to create their own products and the launch of an online business in March last year.
