Ice Age exhibit brings mastadon skeleton replica to Delaware County

Delaware County is hosting a replica of one of the most completed American mastodon skeletons discovered.The nearly 12,000-year-old remnant's copy will be on display at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, as part of the Preservation Parks of Delaware County's Into the Ice Age exhibit, which kicks-off this Memorial Day weekend."

